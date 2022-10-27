AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.61. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). On average, analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the first quarter valued at $404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.