Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.15. 62,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,249. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.