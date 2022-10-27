Addison Advisors LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.99. 49,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,015. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.