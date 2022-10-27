Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. 508,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,727,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

