adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €125.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €102.00 ($104.08) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €162.67.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

