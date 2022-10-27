Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $342,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.52. The stock had a trading volume of 224,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.21. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,368. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

