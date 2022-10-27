AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.01. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

