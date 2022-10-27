AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.22 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $325.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

