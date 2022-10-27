Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 3,437,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
