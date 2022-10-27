Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 3,437,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.