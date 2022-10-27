AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €3.40

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AIB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

AIBRF stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.