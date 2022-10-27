Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Shares Up 2%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.53 ($1.56) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.56). 5,601,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.50 ($1.53).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AF. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.00.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

