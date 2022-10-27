Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 895,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,063,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.
About Alaunos Therapeutics
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.