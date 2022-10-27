Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $259,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

