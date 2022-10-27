Algorand Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $127.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00082713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007407 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,515,109 coins and its circulating supply is 7,056,998,846 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

