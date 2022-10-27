Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.64. 1,217,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,678. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $192.63 and a 1 year high of $713.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.