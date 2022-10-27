Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Shares Down 14.3%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

