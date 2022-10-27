Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 15211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

