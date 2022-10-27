Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $20.75.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
