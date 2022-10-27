Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

