Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $584,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 50.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. 1,917,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915,986. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

