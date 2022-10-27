Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,841,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,915,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

