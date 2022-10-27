Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $647,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,286 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,581. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.20. 2,671,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,155,180. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.