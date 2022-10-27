Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.