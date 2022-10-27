Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.