Amandla Mk Trust Sells 9,498 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $385,713.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,503,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,892,901.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00.

NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572. National Research Co. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 279,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $18,369,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

