Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.95-$2.97 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,001,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,932,000 after purchasing an additional 363,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 941,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

