Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,200 shares of company stock worth $6,895,200 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 54.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.