Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 644,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,563,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.