Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

AM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

