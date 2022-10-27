Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 18324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $904.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

