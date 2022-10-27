Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 18324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Several research firms have weighed in on HOUS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $904.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.
