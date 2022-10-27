AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President Sells $74,186.00 in Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AppHarvest Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 2,643,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.83. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPH. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppHarvest by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,791,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 995,987 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $4,518,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 312,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

