Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $643,413.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

