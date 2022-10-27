Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Short Interest Down 79.2% in October

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ACDI stock remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

