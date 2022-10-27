Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 15th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
Associated Banc Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:ASB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
Insider Activity at Associated Banc
In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Associated Banc
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.