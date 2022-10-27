Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 15th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 180,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 73,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

