Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Atos Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

