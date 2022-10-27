Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 498 ($6.02) to GBX 418 ($5.05) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $616.20.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.46 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.