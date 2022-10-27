Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.06-$8.20 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

