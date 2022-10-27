Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.45-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 114,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

