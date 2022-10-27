Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avantor by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.