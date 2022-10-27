AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,529.84

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,529.84 ($30.57) and traded as high as GBX 3,158 ($38.16). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,136 ($37.89), with a volume of 288,588 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVV. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AVEVA Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,113 ($37.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,278.25 ($39.61).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,961.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,534.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

