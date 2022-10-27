AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.80 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 181.60 ($2.19). Approximately 281,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 593,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.20 ($2.14).

The firm has a market cap of £893.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.25.

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway purchased 13,500 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,872.64).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

