Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $8.22 on Thursday, hitting $264.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

