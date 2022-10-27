B. Riley Trims Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Target Price to $7.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 2.1 %
NMG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.70.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
