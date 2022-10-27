B. Riley Trims Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Target Price to $7.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 2.1 %

NMG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nouveau Monde Graphite

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMG. Amundi grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,982 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

