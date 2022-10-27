Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 401,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,214,569 shares.The stock last traded at $5.66 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

