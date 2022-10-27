Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bancorp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.20 EPS.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 345,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $82.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.