Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Down 6.8%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

(Get Rating)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.