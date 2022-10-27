Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Shares Down 0.1%

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.78. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Bank Polska Kasa Opieki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.09.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

