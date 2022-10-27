Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) Director Sells C$80,000.00 in Stock

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Peter Mcrae sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,600.

Peter Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Peter Mcrae sold 5,000 shares of Barksdale Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

Barksdale Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.85. 122,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Barksdale Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources ( CVE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

