Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.85

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 85010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$60.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

