BarnBridge Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $48.60 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00024113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,906,204 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

