Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 1,080,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,652,688. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

