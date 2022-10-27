Bend DAO (BEND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $422,235.00

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $65.72 million and approximately $422,235.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

